After the warmest start all year, it looks like we’ll see the hottest weather (so far) this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the upper 90’s to 100’s across the state.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central and Eastern Oklahoma.

It will feel as hot ad 110° this afternoon across Northeastern Oklahoma.

It will stay hot, sunny and windy for the rest of the week.

Our next chance of rain moves in Wednesday/Thursday.