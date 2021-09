Get ready for another Summer forecast today.

We’ll see sunny, hot and windy weather today.

Highs will be in the mid-90’s with 100’s in NW Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma wind machine will kick it into high gear this afternoon.

We’ll see southerly gusts over 30 mph.

With the dry and windy conditions, we’ll see elevated fire danger today, especially across Western Oklahoma.

The sunny, hot and windy weather continues into early next week.

The next chance of rain moves in mid-week.