After a mild start this morning, we’ll see sunny, windy and hot weather this weekend.

Highs across the state Saturday will be in the 80’s and 90’s. Some parts of Western Oklahoma will make it into the 100’s.

Fire Danger will be Extreme to Critical this weekend, especially across Western Oklahoma.

There will be a chance of storms this evening across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma.

More storms move in starting Tuesday. We will see an elevated chance of severe weather.

Stay-tuned.