Hold on to your hats this weekend, strong winds return.

Another beautiful day in the forecast.

Precip chances will hold off today.

Precip chances (some storms) late Sunday across Southern OK.

You will see a BIG warm up starting Sunday as well.

Mother’s Day looks GREAT!!!

Our next chance of storms move in on Tuesday.

Monday will be the nicest day on the 7-Day

Severe weather possible late Tuesday.

Depending on the set-up, we could see a large hail threat starting Tuesday.

Another pattern chance will bring low rain/storm chances as we head through this week.

You’ll see windy, warm and nice weather this weekend.