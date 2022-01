After another cold start with morning lows in the 20’s and wind chills in the teens, we’ll see an “A+” forecast today.

We’ll see sunny skies, light winds and mild temperatures today.

Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-50’s this afternoon.

Over the next few days we’ll see sunny skies and mild highs.

Our next front will move into the forecast this weekend, bringing some cooler weather.

Not really tracking any good rain chances, so we’ll have to monitor the drought conditions.