After a chilly start we will see PICTURE PERFECT weather today.

It will be sunny, mild and calm this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Lows tonight will dip into the 40’s with some wind chills in the 30’s.

Sunny and mild this week. Highs will be a mix of 60’s and 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Next good chance of rain moves in next weekend.