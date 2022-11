After a chilly start, we will see nice weather today.

I’m tracking sunny skies, breezy winds and highs in the upper-50’s and low-60’s this afternoon.

Cloudy and chilly tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30’s.

Cloudy and cooler as we head into Thanksgiving. We will also see some pretty good rain chances as we head into the weekend.

The rain will start to end early on Saturday, so the weekend still looks good.