After a chilly start this morning, we’ll see AMAZING weather today.

We’ll see sunny skies, light winds and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 80’s Sunday before storms move in.

We’ll see storms develop across Western Oklahoma Sunday afternoon, moving into the OKC Metro/.I-35 Corridor around 9-10pm.

Large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall possible. There will also be a low tornado threat.