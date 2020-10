If you like sunny skies and highs in the 70’s then you will LOVE my forecast for today.

It will be windy too, so unfortunately allergies wont be very good today.

Temperatures will continue to climb this week into the 80’s. Some parts of the state will even see 90’s by the weekend.

It’s also shaping up to be a dry stretch of weather. We are tacking to be the driest start to October in Oklahoma history.