After morning storms, we will see clearing skies with warm and muggy weather.

Highs Saturday will climb into the mid-80’s with parts of Oklahoma climbing into the 90’s.

Cloudy and muggy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 60’s.

Sunny, warm and muggy Sunday. Afternoon highs tomorrow will climb into the 80’s with some 90’s again.

Next chance of rain moves in on Tuesday.