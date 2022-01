After another cold start this morning, we” see GREAT weather today.

Highs across the state will make it into the upper-50’s to mid-60’s

Winds will be breezy with southerly and westerly gusts up to 20+ mph, but not as windy as yesterday.

This great stretch of weather will last through Friday… but after that we’ll see a strong cold front move in.

It even looks like we could see some flurries on Saturday.