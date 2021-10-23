Sunny, warm and windy this weekend

We’ll see great weather this weekend, especially today!

Sunny skies, but both the temps AND winds will come up this afternoon.

We’ll see highs today in the mid-80’s, with even some folks in the 90’s.

Winds will be strong with southerly gusts from 20-30+ mph.

A cold front starts to move in Sunday morning.

The front moves through OKC after sunset, so Sunday’s highs will still make it into the low-80’s.

There will be storm chances in Eastern Oklahoma Sunday afternoon.

The next chance of storms moves in late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

