OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A dryline will be meandering back and forth from western into central Oklahoma both Saturday and Sunday bringing slight chances for rain and storms.

The threat is conditional, meaning we might not get any storms, but if we do, they will likely be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Here’s future radar for both weekend days showing potential areas where storms may form in the afternoon and evening hours.

More afternoon storms chances stick with us into next week.