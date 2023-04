After a cold start, we will see nice weather today.

It will be sunny, breezy and mild today. Highs Saturday will climb into the upper-60’s to low-70’s.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Lows Sunday morning will dip into the mid-40’s.

Cloudy, breezy and mild Sunday. Highs will climb into the upper-60’s.

We will see some scattered rain chances return late Monday, but overall the forecast looks dry.