Sunshine Returns Thursday!

Halleluiah! The sunshine returns today, warming highs close to 80 with a south breeze. Pop-up storms are possible anywhere in the state. A few storms could briefly turn severe. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool in the low 60s with patchy fog. Tomorrow will be even warmer in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few storms are possible in eastern Oklahoma.

Our next system arrives this weekend as an upper level low travels north across our state. Showers and storms are possible late Saturday. Storm chances increase Sunday and rain is likely late Sunday through Monday. Showers and storms will stick around through Tuesday, depending on the track of the upper level low. High pressure takes control late next week and temperatures will soar to the upper 80s and lower 90s!