Sunshine Returns, Warming Trend Begins

After a foggy start to our Thursday, skies will turn sunny this afternoon with highs ranging from the mid 70s east to the mid 90s west! A dryline will move into western Oklahoma today and tomorrow and areas west of this boundary will have hot and dry conditions. Tonight will be clear and calm with lows in the upper 60s with patchy fog. Highs Friday will climb to the upper 80s in central Oklahoma and the upper 90s west.

This weekend will be warm and windy with highs in the 80s. A cold front will sweep across the state late Sunday, bringing our next storm chance. Storms are possible Sunday night through early Monday. Highs will drop to the low 70s Monday with a strong north wind. Another powerful front arrives Tuesday and temperatures may drop to the 60s for highs and 40s for lows by the end of next week!