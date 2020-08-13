Sweltering Heat and Humidity Continues

The dangerous heat and humidity will continue with a statewide heat index Thursday from 100 to 112 degrees! OKC will climb to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Lows drop to the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. A storm complex will drop south across eastern Oklahoma again. Friday will be even hotter in the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies.

A welcomed pattern change arrives Sunday as the heat dome moves west. Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 80s early next year with isolated storm chances.