Taste of below average weather now, hottest of 2020 to come

After yesterday’s damaging wind, cooler weather has come along with northwest flow to give us a temporary cool down.

Highs Wednesday will be below normal in the low to mid 80s under sunny skies. Strong northwesterly winds will gradually decrease throughout the day and calm overnight. You can open your windows tonight and give the AC a break with lows in the upper 50s! Thursday will be warmer in the upper 80s as a south breeze returns.

The heat dome will build and strengthen with our first triple digit high of the season possible. The dangerous heat will continue through next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett