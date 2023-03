Enjoy the next couple of days as temperatures surge!

Look for highs Saturday in the middle 60s. Winds will largely be in check in central Oklahoma with a bit more north wind out west.

The warmest day of the bunch will be on Sunday with 70s, and even 80s southwest. Enjoy!

The warmth lasts until midweek as rain and cooler air moves in. A slight chance for mixed precip will come on Thursday, especially west and northwest. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett