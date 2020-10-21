Taste of Summer Then 2 Cold Fronts!

Wednesday will feel more like summer with highs 15 degrees above normal in the mid 80s! Winds will increase to 20 mph out of the south and skies will turn mostly sunny. Tonight will be clear, mild and breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be windy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. A powerful cold front arrives Thursday night, sparking showers and storms through early Friday. Highs will drop to the 40s with a strong north wind! A freeze is possible across northern Oklahoma Saturday morning.

Highs briefly climb to the 60s and 70s this weekend before our next front arrives Sunday. Temperatures will drop Sunday afternoon with a driving northerly wind and areas of drizzle. Arctic air will drop highs to the 30s Monday! Winter weather is possible in the state Monday and Tuesday…stay tuned for the latest!