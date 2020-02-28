Temperatures soar for the 6th straight weekend!

Brisk southerly winds and a warm airmass are setting us up for another nice weather weekend in a long stretch of perfectly timed temps.

Tonight, lows will be more mild, only falling to near 40 degrees with light southerly winds.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature very warm temps, but also dry conditions mated with a lot of wind. This will increase fire concerns, especially in western Oklahoma. We will see low to mid 70s Saturday with mid 70s Sunday. Highs in southwestern Oklahoma could top into the low 80s.

While we will see a cool-down into next work week, it will not be a huge temperature plunge! Highs will head to the upper 50s. Along with the cooler weather, we will be dodging a few raindrops Monday night through Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett