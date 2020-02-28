Live Now
Temperatures soar for the 6th straight weekend!

Weather

Brisk southerly winds and a warm airmass are setting us up for another nice weather weekend in a long stretch of perfectly timed temps.

Tonight, lows will be more mild, only falling to near 40 degrees with light southerly winds.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature very warm temps, but also dry conditions mated with a lot of wind. This will increase fire concerns, especially in western Oklahoma. We will see low to mid 70s Saturday with mid 70s Sunday. Highs in southwestern Oklahoma could top into the low 80s.

While we will see a cool-down into next work week, it will not be a huge temperature plunge! Highs will head to the upper 50s. Along with the cooler weather, we will be dodging a few raindrops Monday night through Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

65° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 65° 39°

Saturday

70° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 38°

Sunday

72° / 47°
Windy with a few clouds
Windy with a few clouds 0% 72° 47°

Monday

56° / 52°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 56° 52°

Tuesday

58° / 45°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 58° 45°

Wednesday

59° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 59° 38°

Thursday

65° / 43°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 65° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

12 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
41°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
40°

40°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
40°

40°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
40°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

50°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

