Temps and rain chances edging up for the weekend

Temps are set to finally head above average as we come to the end of July.

Friday night, look for mostly clear skies with mild lows in the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Look for a very slight storm chance over the weekend with middle 90s.

Temps will head down a few degrees into early parts of next week with a with a slightly higher rain chance both Monday and Tuesday.

Wildfires continue out west, however the smoke will stay far away from Oklahoma for at least the next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett