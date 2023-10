Some parts of the OKC metro got down to the middle 30a early Saturday with a reading of 34 in El Reno! After a cool night in the middle 40s Saturday night, south winds return Sunday to boost temps to the upper 70s.

By the work week, widespread 80s and sunshine will be found. The warmth will last Wednesday into Thursday before our next front brings a cooldown Friday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett