After a very rainy start to July, the rain has shut off, and now things are drying out. Where there is generally less vegetation (central and western Oklahoma), things have been drying out faster than where trees and plants are thicker.

This means going forward, for at least the next week, we will have higher temperatures and lower humidity values. This means the heat index will come down, but it will actually be hotter outside.

To add to this, people in urban areas will experience heat lasting past sunset as concrete tends to hold the sun’s energy long past daytime.

Stay cool, stay safe!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett