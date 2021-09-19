Temps surge before strong front arrives

Warm to hot weather will continue the rest of this weekend and Monday before big relief arrives.

Sunday, expect mostly clear skies with light wind. Overnight, lows will remain very warm into the low 70s, about 12 degrees above average!

Expect a very hot Monday. Highs ahead of a cold front will surge to the middle to upper 90s with 100s out west. The front will move in Monday night into Tuesday with a chance for storms and cooler weather to follow.

Expect upper 70s to middle 80s much of this week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett