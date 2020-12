After a warmer weekend in the 50s, upper 60s and even some 70s are on the way!

Expect clear skies overnight Sunday with cool lows around 30. There may be some patchy fog early Monday morning.

Sunny skies will be found Monday through Wednesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday will be gorgeous with highs near 70!

Our next storm system arrives Thursday night and Friday bringing rain and much cooler temps by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett