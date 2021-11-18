Temps try to recover for the weekend before Thanksgiving chill appears in forecast

After a couple of cold mornings, this weekend isn’t looking too bad for this time of the year.

We have a small warmup just in time for the weekend with highs set to hit the 60s, and maybe even 70 on Saturday.

After a tiny early week drop in temps, we recover to thhe mid to upper 60s Wednesday, however things fall just as Thanksgiving rolls around.

Right now, it looks like a few cold showers with the possibility of a bit of frozen precip moving in later Thanksgiving day as the system moves east.

We will of course know more about the precip as we get closer, but as for the cold air, that appears to be fairly likely!