Temps warm into the 60s before arctic air invades Oklahoma

Enjoy the next couple day’s warmth before very cold air arrives next weekend.

Sunday night, expect mostly clear skies, breezy north winds, and lows heading down to the upper 20s.

Sunny skies will be back Monday with a few more clouds Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s Monday with upper 50s Tuesday. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs near 60.

Cooler weather comes Thursday, however it will pale in comparison to the arctic air that arrives next weekend. Highs will be in the 20s with widespread teens for lows. Single digits are possible north.

In addition, some Wintry precip will be possible Saturday, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

48° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 28°

Monday

53° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 53° 30°

Tuesday

59° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 59° 38°

Wednesday

61° / 50°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 61° 50°

Thursday

52° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 52° 30°

Friday

50° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 29°

Saturday

35° / 18°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 50% 35° 18°

Hourly Forecast

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
1%
44°

42°

7 PM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

8 PM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

9 PM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

10 PM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
4%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
4%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
5%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
6%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
6%
33°

31°

4 AM
Clear
7%
31°

30°

5 AM
Clear
7%
30°

30°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
30°

30°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
30°

30°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
30°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
33°

37°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
37°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

46°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

49°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

