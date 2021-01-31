Temps warm into the 60s before arctic air invades Oklahoma

Enjoy the next couple day’s warmth before very cold air arrives next weekend.

Sunday night, expect mostly clear skies, breezy north winds, and lows heading down to the upper 20s.

Sunny skies will be back Monday with a few more clouds Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s Monday with upper 50s Tuesday. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs near 60.

Cooler weather comes Thursday, however it will pale in comparison to the arctic air that arrives next weekend. Highs will be in the 20s with widespread teens for lows. Single digits are possible north.

In addition, some Wintry precip will be possible Saturday, stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett