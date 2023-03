Expect a very cold night Saturday night across the state with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

A warmup begins slowly Sunday with temps near 50, however strong winds early to midweek boost temps fast. By Wednesday we will have widespread 70s.

A front and dryline will combine with warm moist air bringing a shot for some severe weather Thursday. Right now, all hazards appear likely.

Stay tuned as we get closer.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett