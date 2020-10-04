Temps warming up, fire danger spiking in western Oklahoma

High pressure is here, so are warming temps, however with increasing wind, our chances for wildfire spread also head upward.

Sunday night, look for temps to settle in the middle 40s. Skies will be clear.

Clear blue skies will be the norm all week! Expect temps to head to the mid to upper 80s midweek to week’s end with a few 90s out west. While winds won’t be that high, Monday will feature a few gusts above 25mph heightening fire concerns, especially where the drought continues out west.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett