After a cold start, we will see really nice weather for your Thanksgiving.

Today will be sunny, warm and windy.

Highs today will make it into the 60’s with breezy south winds gusting up to 30 mph.

A cold front tonight will drop highs into the 50’s as we head into the weekend.

Rain moves back into the forecast Saturday afternoon and moves out early Sunday.

I’m tracking some colder weather as we head into December (Tuesday).

I’ll keep you 4Warned.

-Damien