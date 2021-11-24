Thanksgiving 4Cast: Cold Turkey Day

We lucked out this year with great travel weather across the region – before and after the holiday! Wednesday will be warm, windy and cloudy with highs near 70 degrees. Winds will increase to 30 mph out of the south-southwest. A cold front arrives this evening and a few, weak showers or drizzle will be possible. There is a better chance for showers and a few storms in southeastern Oklahoma overnight. Strong north winds will follow and wind chills will drop to the teens and 20s early Thursday. Highs will only climb to the 40s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will rebound quickly, climbing to the upper 50s Friday and the mid 60s Saturday. Bedlam will be cool and breezy with game time temperatures dropping to the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will generally stay above normal next week with high fire danger.