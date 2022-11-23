OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Rain and low clouds will continue across most of the state Wednesday before a cold front arrives early Thursday morning in NW Oklahoma, then into central Oklahoma later on.

Look for north winds to increase along with falling temps during the day Thursday.

We will have 40s north, 50s central and southern Oklahoma. On/off rain will be present Thursday morning with a lull later on and into Friday.

Friday afternoon into Saturday, more rain moves into Oklahoma with the prospect of over an inch of rain possible.