Tuesday’s severe storms brought cooler weather in their wake, but the downturn in temps will be brief.

Wednesday evening, look for cool lows in the mid 30s. Winds will be turning southerly overnight, keeping most of the state just above freezing.

With breezy south winds Thanksgiving, afternoon highs will surge to the middle 60s. Enjoy the sunshine.

Our next storm system arrives over the weekend with a cold rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett