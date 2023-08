After record-breaking and dangerous heat waves the past few weeks… we will FINALLY see some better weather.

I’m tracking sunny skies with highs today in the upper-80’s to low-90’s.

We will see overnight lows in the 60’s the next few days.

A low chance of showers on Tuesday, but it looks like it will stay dry this week.

Enjoy the cool down because it looks like we could see more 100’s next weekend.