The 5th Major Winter Storm of this season is on the way!

Cooler air is filtering into the state as we speak. Highs today were in the 50s and 60s across the state, but Monday morning we start in the 30s and only creep up to the mid 40s for highs. Sunshine sticks around through Monday, but by Monday evening, the rain will be pushing in. Rain changes stay high into Tuesday and Wednesday in Central OK, but western OK may see some freezing rain and snow Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a slight chance for overnight snow in OKC Late Wednesday, and as this storm systems exits the region, we may see some some wrap around moisture produce a few flurries New Years Even into New Years day (late Thursday into Friday) as well.