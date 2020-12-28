Oklahoma get ready for another major winter storm. Rain and t’storms coming in late Monday night, Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Then a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and then finally snow develops late Thursday into Friday. Latest data shifts the heaviest snow threat slightly more west and northwest for Thursday night into Friday. Before the change over to snow accumulations of ice and sleet are possible! The storm is still 3 days out and this storm track will shift and wobble so stay tuned. Jon Slater
The 5th Major Winter Storm of this season is on the way!
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity