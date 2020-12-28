The 5th Major Winter Storm of this season is on the way!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma get ready for another major winter storm.  Rain and t’storms coming in late Monday night, Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.  Then a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and then finally snow develops late Thursday into Friday.  Latest data shifts the heaviest snow threat slightly more west and northwest for Thursday night into Friday. Before the change over to snow accumulations of ice and sleet are possible! The storm is still 3 days out and this storm track will shift and wobble so stay tuned. Jon Slater

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

47° / 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 47° 40°

Tuesday

55° / 42°
Showers/Wind
Showers/Wind 60% 55° 42°

Wednesday

38° / 25°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 90% 38° 25°

Thursday

34° / 28°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 34° 28°

Friday

35° / 26°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 35° 26°

Saturday

39° / 22°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 39° 22°

Sunday

49° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 49° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

45°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

42°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
42°

42°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
42°

42°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
42°

42°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
42°

42°

12 AM
Showers
54%
42°

42°

1 AM
Light Rain
70%
42°

42°

2 AM
Light Rain
78%
42°

43°

3 AM
Rain
84%
43°

43°

4 AM
Light Rain
69%
43°

44°

5 AM
Light Rain
65%
44°

45°

6 AM
Showers
38%
45°

46°

7 AM
Showers
47%
46°

47°

8 AM
Showers
44%
47°

48°

9 AM
Showers
54%
48°

49°

10 AM
Showers/Wind
52%
49°

50°

11 AM
Showers/Wind
37%
50°

51°

12 PM
Showers/Wind
45%
51°

53°

1 PM
Showers/Wind
47%
53°

54°

2 PM
Showers/Wind
44%
54°

55°

3 PM
Showers/Wind
49%
55°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter