The Arctic Air is moving away from Oklahoma!

Good afternoon folks! The next front moving across Oklahoma Sunday is a Pacific Cold Front and not an Arctic Front. This makes a huge difference in our weather! Pacific Air is much milder compared to Arctic Air or even Canadian Air. So this week temps will be much warmer than last week with highs well into the 40s and 50s. Possibly even reaching the 60s!! I posted above a snapshot of the weather this Sunday afternoon from one of our weather computer models. Look for mostly sunny skies, gusty NW winds and mild temps behind the front today! There are some rain chances showing up as we go into this next weekend and next week. Jon Slater

