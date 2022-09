The cold front is here! Today it’s much cooler, breezy north winds with temperatures near 80 degrees for a high in OKC! What a change from yesterday when OKC tied a record high of 97 degrees! Enjoy this gorgeous weather and step out to the Fair this evening as Fall officially arrives at 8:03 PM and temps fall into the 60s! Lows tonight mostly in the 50s! The heat comes back for the weekend. Have a great day.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction