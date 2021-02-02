The coldest air of the season still heading toward Oklahoma. However, the coldest air may be delayed until next week.

Get prepared for bitter cold air! However, latest data is showing the coldest air may be delayed until the middle or later parts of next week. But it’s still on the way in waves with the first wave of Arctic Air arriving this weekend. Then more surges of Arctic Air next week. Right now no signs of a big winter storm but some wintry precipitation not out of the equation depending on how this all plays out. Stay tuned folks! Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction