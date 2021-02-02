The coldest air of the season still heading toward Oklahoma. However, the coldest air may be delayed until next week.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Get prepared for bitter cold air! However, latest data is showing the coldest air may be delayed until the middle or later parts of next week. But it’s still on the way in waves with the first wave of Arctic Air arriving this weekend. Then more surges of Arctic Air next week.  Right now no signs of a big winter storm but some wintry precipitation not out of the equation depending on how this all plays out.  Stay tuned folks!  Jon Slater

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 38°
Clear
Clear 0% 60° 38°

Wednesday

65° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 65° 52°

Thursday

52° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 52° 30°

Friday

54° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 33°

Saturday

52° / 22°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 20% 52° 22°

Sunday

38° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 38° 34°

Monday

56° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

10 PM
Clear
1%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
1%
46°

44°

1 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
2%
41°

41°

5 AM
Clear
3%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
3%
40°

40°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
40°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
43°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

58°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
3%
57°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter