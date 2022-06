No weather issues to keep you from voting for this Election Day. After a few morning light showers I expect skies to clear from northwest to southeast this afternoon with warm temps and light winds. Temps this morning 60s/70s by this afternoon mid 80s and then by 7 PM this evening near 80 degrees. Tonight with clear skies, light winds and dry air look for low temps falling into the 50s and 60s. The heat comes back later this week and thru next week!

