The Heat Advisory continues for eastern Oklahoma thru Tuesday. Very hot in Oklahoma next few days!

The Heat Advisory continues for eastern Oklahoma thru Tuesday afternoon. It has been dropped from OKC and points west! However, don’t let this fool you! The heat continues for all of Oklahoma into this weekend. In fact, this could be the hottest stretch of weather so far this Summer! So here’s the deal.. The atmosphere is drying out from around OKC and points west. So the feels like temps will not be as high from OKC to the west with lower humidity. Although the actual air temps up a few degrees with the drier air. Its a trade off! In eastern Oklahoma the humidity remains high enough for the feels like temps to rise to near 108 therefore the Heat Advisory remains over in eastern Oklahoma. Maybe some changes in the jet stream by this weekend or next week to bring the heat down. Time will tell!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction