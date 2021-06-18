The Heat Continues into Father’s Day Weekend

Today is the last Friday of Spring, but Oklahoma Weather already thinks it’s Summer.

We’ll see sunny skies and highs today in the mid-90’s. It’s still humid enough for it to feel like the triple-digits so make sure you drink plenty of water and take care of your pets.

This weekend will be hot and breezy.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90’s with widespread triple-digits on Father’s Day.

The good news is that a cold front sweeps through the state Monday. It will bring “cooler” weather and rain chances.

