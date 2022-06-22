The Heat Dome is in control of Oklahoma weather. Temperatures will make a run to or even over 100 degrees over portions of Oklahoma by the end of this week. However, some changes showing up by late in the weekend into early next week. The upper high pressure system moves west and allows northwest flow and a cold front to move south Saturday night. Rain chances don’t look all that high but the cold front should bring some “not as hot temps” south into Oklahoma Sunday thru Tuesday of next week.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction