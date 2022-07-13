Good Morning! The upper level high pressure system we call the Heat Dome is located to our west right now. Going forward it’s going to build back closer to Oklahoma by the end of this week with hotter temperatures. It moves slightly west this weekend and then back over Oklahoma next week and gets stronger. It’s a real Summer pattern with hot temps and only very low rain chances. Use common sense in this building heat and stay safe!

