The Heat Dome is making a move back closer to Oklahoma next few days! This means storm chances go away and temps go up approaching 100 in many areas! Adding in the humidity from this wet Summer and it’s a dangerous combination of heat and humidity again! The high heat will last for several days this week. By the end of the week the Heat Dome slides back west which will allow another summer cold front to impact Oklahoma as we go into the weekend. Storm chances go back up and not as hot by this next weekend. Stay tuned!

