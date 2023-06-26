The Heat Dome is just to our south over Texas and will build north into Oklahoma this week! Expect the hottest temps of the season so far developing as the upper high pressure system moves north. Highs should reach 100 degrees or hotter this week across a large portions of Oklahoma for several days. The humidity will drop so it will be more of a dry heat but still very hot!! There are indications of the Heat Dome moving back southwest by this weekend bringing weak cool fronts south with slightly cooler temps and some rain chances lasting through next week. Revisit your heat wave safety tips and stay safe!

