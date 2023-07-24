The upper level high pressure system we call the “Heat Dome” is building into Oklahoma this week with temps near 100 degrees everyday and feels like temps 100 to 110! Here’s the Jet Stream showing the center of the Heat Dome over Oklahoma by the weekend! As the atmosphere gradually becomes less humid and the moisture in the ground evaporates the actual air temp could finally reach 100 degrees in OKC. But at the same time the feels like temps will drop!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction