The heat is on!

Much of the state of Oklahoma is under a Heat Advisory through Friday evening as temps and humidity levels soar!

Wednesday night, expect very slowly falling temperatures with a few clouds up above. Lows will head down to the middle 70s.

Look for more heat and humidity Thursday and Friday. Temps will be near (or just over) 90 both days with a lot of humidity! Heat index values will range from 100 to 110 across Oklahoma. Take frequent breaks and remember to drink lots of water!

Slightly less hot air will be here for the weekend along with small rain chances.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett