The Heat Wave continues for 2 more days! Here are safety tips that you need to know. The last one is very important. You can not leave young children or pets in a non moving vehicle for any period of time. Temps get real hot real quickly inside and this can be deadly! Please use common sense to get you through this Heat Wave. A decent cold front arrives Saturday Night breaking the heat with highs in the 80s early next week!

