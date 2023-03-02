Our next storm system is tracking a little more south! So, the heaviest rain and greatest severe weather potential is shifting farther southeast across far southern and southeastern Oklahoma. All modes of severe weather possible but the threat is across far southern and southeastern OK closer to the Red River. Along with the severe weather you can expect 1 to 3 inches of rain across eastern and southeastern OK where a Flash Flood Watch is up and running through tonight. It now appears that OKC is on the very western edge of the rain chances and it’s possible that OKC could miss out on most of the rainfall with this system! Stay tuned!

